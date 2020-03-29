|
Abe O. Troyer
78, of 31353 SR 643, Fresno, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence as the result of a recent stroke. He was born on July 24, 1941 to the late Orris and Susanna Troyer. On October 19, 1961 he married Katie Ann Yoder. She passed away on November 13, 2009. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are his three children: Judy (Daniel) Shetler of Sugarcreek, Martha (Noah) Raber of Florida, and Miriam (Joseph) Miller of the home; two sisters, Beulah (Henry) Hershberger and Catherine (Jonas) Burkholder; a brother, Marvin (Karen) Troyer; a sister-in-law, Anna Troyer; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife; and two brothers, David and Robert.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 30th., at the David J. Miller residence: 31353 TR 213, Fresno, OH 43824 at 9:00 AM with Bishop Norman Mast officiating. Burial will follow in Yoder Cemetery in Sugarcreek Township.
Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020