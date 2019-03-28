The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
at the Miller residence
Resources
ADA R. (YODER) MILLER


Ada R. (Yoder) Miller

91, of 10638 Skyline Drive, Sugarcreek, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her residence following a short period of illness. She was born in Baltic on February 16, 1928 to the late Raymond and Susie (Hostetler) Yoder and married Roman E. Miller on January 17, 1951. He died February 22, 2016. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

She is survived by her children: David Miller of Dover, Mary Ann Hershberger of Sugarcreek, Levi Miller of Newport Richie, Fla., Emery (Emma) Miller of Sugarcreek, Carol (Ervin) Weaver of Dundee, Roman Jr. (Sue) Miller of Sugarcreek, Bertha (Paul) Kaufman of Millersburg, and Joanne (Roy) Miller of Dalton; 23 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Katie (Menno) Miller and Betty (Mahlon) Schmucker; and brothers, Amos (Ida) Yoder, Delbert Yoder, Raymond Yoder, Jr., and Mose (Katie) Yoder. In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Mary Ann Troyer, Iva Miller, Ida Miller; and brothers: Daniel Yoder and Levi Yoder.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Miller residence with Bishop Dwight Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Erb Cemetery in Sugarcreek Twp., Tuscarawas County. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Thursday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
