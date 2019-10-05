|
|
Aden E. Mast
79, of 5306 E. Moreland Rd., Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 after a period of declining health. Aden was born Jan. 23, 1940 to the late Eli D. and Lovina (Hershberger) Mast and married Mary Ann Yoder on Sept. 17, 1959. She preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2010. He was a member of the Old Order Amish.
Surviving are his children, Andy (Carolyn) Mast of Millersburg, Raymond (Viola) Mast of Kidron, Edna (Nelson) Miller of Fredericksburg, Katie (Andy) Hershberger of Apple Creek, Vernon (Miriam) Mast of the home, Jonas (Anna) Yoder of Fredericksburg and Daniel (Edna) Mast of Millersburg; 40 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Dan Mast, Amanda (Melvin) Yoder, Emma (Eddie) Kline, Katie (Eli) Troyer, Eli (Arie) Mast, Levi Mast, Susie Troyer, Esther (Allen) Miller, Ada (Jonas) Stutzman, Lovina (Roy) Yoder and Ervin (Edna) Mast. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Verba; son, Allen; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; brother, Atlee; sister, Clara; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William Kuhns, Wayne Weaver, Dan Troyer, Elizabeth, Clara and Mattie Mast.
Services will be held Monday, Oct. 7th at 9 a.m. at the Vernon Mast residence with Freeman Troyer officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery on Buss Road, Apple Creek. Friends may call anytime at the residence. Murray Funeral Home in Fredericksburg is handling arrangements.
Murray Funeral Home, 330-435-6670
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 5, 2019