Aden N. Yoder



80, of Millersburg passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was born on September 18, 1939 to the late Noah and Mattie (Troyer) Yoder. On October 4, 1963 he married Betty J. Raber who survives. Aden was a member of the Faith Haven Mennonite Church near Mount Hope. He was employed as a truck driver for Kent Latex for many years and more recently provided taxi service to the Amish community. Aden enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing and had many interests in life, but his greatest desire was to have his family together in heaven.



He will be missed by his wife, Betty; and their six children, Glenn (Gloria) Yoder of Millersburg, Robin (John) Schrock of Walnut Creek, Elijah (Brenda) Yoder of Harrisonville, Pa., Mike (Sara) Yoder of the home, Melissa (Mark) Wenger of Dalton, and John (Laura) Yoder of Bunker Hill; two brothers, Abe (late Rosie) Yoder of Trail and Glen (Laura) Yoder of Calf.; two sisters, Fannie Anderton of Idaho and Betty (Kolan) Hershberger of Delaware, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Preceding him in death are his parents; a sister, Mahala; and a grandson, Jesse Yoder.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4 at the Faith Haven Mennonite Church 8565 TR 635, Fredericksburg, OH 44627 with Bishop Jeff Geiser officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday. A special thank you to Interim Hospice of Coshocton for their assistance during Aden's illness.



