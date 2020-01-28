|
Aden V. Troyer
62, of 2719 OH 643, Baltic, passed away unexpectedly at his home early on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1957, to Vernon J. and Edna E. (Hershberger) Troyer in Baltic, OH. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are his mother, Edna; nine brothers and sisters: Esther (Eli) Burkholder of Sugarcreek, Albert (Vesta) Troyer of Baltic, Delbert (Mary) Troyer of Charm, Eli (Sarah) Troyer of home, Mary (Dan) Raber of Baltic, Sara (Leroy) Miller of Sugarcreek, Johnny (Clara) Troyer of Fresno, Effie (Henry) Raber of Fresno, Willis (Margaret) Troyer of Baltic; a sister-in-law, Emma (Eli) Nisley of Butler, OH; and 46 nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his father, Vernon; and a brother, Sylvanus Troyer.
Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Eli V. Troyer residence: 2709 OH 643, Baltic, with Bishop Sam A. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Troyer Cemetery located on the family farm. Friends may call at the home any time after 2:00 p.m. on Monday.
Miller Funeral Care - Walnut Creek, OH, 330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020