Adrian C. Maurer
91, of Dover, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Baltic, he was the son of the late Clarence F. and Nettie A. (Huprich) Maurer and was a graduate of Dover High School. He retired from the former Joy Manufacturing in New Philadelphia where he worked as a welder and was a member of the New Philadelphia First Church of the Nazarene at New Philadelphia and the North Star Community at Dover. Adrian was well known for riding his bike in the North Star neighborhood and during one summer, had ridden over 1000 miles.
On Nov. 11, 1948, he married his first wife, Nancy Jean (Studer) Maurer, who preceded him in death in 2007 and is survived by his second wife, Pat Reifenschneider Maurer of the residence. In addition to his second wife, he is survived by two daughters, Susie (Phil) Nieger of New Philadelphia and Shari (Randy) Harper of Strasburg; three sons, Jim (Judy) Maurer of Columbus, Tom (Janie) Maurer of North Canton and Jeff (Jan) Maurer of North Canton; four step children, Debbie (Rick) Colvin, Jill (Kim) Sulzener, Wendy (Ed) Marinelli and Brian Warren, all of New Philadelphia; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A brother, Norman A. Maurer, also preceded him in death.
In keeping with his wishes, Adrian is to be cremated through the care of the Geib Funeral Center & Crematory at Dover and a private family graveside service is to be held. A service celebrating Adrian's life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Adrian by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 15, 2020