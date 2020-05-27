John and Kim,
Ginny and I were sorry to hear about the passing of your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Many good memories of your mom.
Ginny and Todd Whetstone
Agnes A. Helmsdoerfer
90, of Columbus and a longtime resident of Dover died Monday, May 18, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following an extended period of declining health. Agnes retired in 1990 as a Data Processor for the Reeves Steel Company in Dover where she worked for 42 years. Born March 8, 1930 in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Victoria (Swider) Cheslock. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 63 years, John W. Helmsdoerfer Sr. who died June 26, 2017. They were married on Aug. 15, 1953. In addition, she was preceded by three sisters, Julie Swaney, Mary Korpon, and Nettie Curtis and six brothers, Andy, Stanley, John, Frank, Joseph, and Walter Cheslock. Agnes was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover. She was a 1948 graduate of New Philadelphia High School, former member of the Tuscarawas County American Business and Professional Women, and the Alpha Pi Sorority. She will most be remembered for her loving, kind, and gentle spirit and her love and devotion to her husband, family, and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and numerous vacations in Myrtle Beach.
She will be sadly missed by her family including her son and daughter-in-law, John Jr. and Kim Helmsdoerfer of Westerville; her grandchildren, John III (Natasha) Helmsdoerfer of Robbinsville, N.J., and Kristen Helmsdoerfer of Austin, Texas; her great-grandson, Kenneth Helmsdoerfer of Robbinsville, N.J., along with her brother, Richard Cheslock of New Philadelphia and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Pastor Tom Dunkle will officiate a private family service at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. Interment will follow at the Dover Burial Park. We are inviting anyone who would like to view the service to join us online on either the link that will be posted on the Toland-Herzig facebook page this Saturday, May 30, 2020 beginning at noon or you can visit the link directly at http://vimeo.com/73012. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Agnes can sign the online register book on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. Agnes' family would like to thank the Ohio Health Hospice for the wonderful love and care she received. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2020.