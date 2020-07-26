Alan Wayne Rinderknecht



63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side. Alan ("Al") was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in Warren, Ohio. He found his love for swimming at a young age and was a member of the local AAU swim team. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Warren and also loved to read. He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School as a varsity swim team member. He attended Eastern Michigan University on a swimming scholarship for three years. Al then moved to Clearwater, Florida in search of sunshine and fish. He met his wife, Janine, shortly after. Al obtained his Associate in Science degree in Electronics Technology from United Electronics Institute in Tampa, FL, which was the start of his professional career. Al, Janine and Allison moved to Vilano Beach in St. Augustine, Florida in 1993 when he accepted a position with Bell South which later became Cingular Cellular then AT&T. He helped to invent a mobile building for cellular telephone equipment which was patented in 2000. He continued to work for the company until his retirement in 2016. He was a loyal employee and hard worker who loved his job. He loved his neighborhood in Vilano Beach and often spent his days at the beach in the sun reading. He was an active member of Serenata Beach Club for many years. His favorite passion was deep sea fishing with his buddies on his boat, "My Boat" which was awarded Boat of the Year two consecutive years by the Ancient City Fishing Club. He was known by his friends for knowing where to find and reel in the biggest grouper and red snapper in the sea and they enjoyed the great company that Al provided. He was known for his kind and gentle heart and his contagious sense of humor. Al's second passion was being his daughter's biggest sports fan, not missing a sporting event from her early years of swimming and basketball to her career at UCF playing volleyball. He was known for his vocal cheering often yelling "Go Scoot" that echoed through the gym. Once he retired from AT&T he was able to continue to travel the world with his wife, Janine, whether by plane or on cruises. He loved to adventure to new places throughout the world and planned the best "Big Al" trips. His most recent joy was watching his grandson, Mason, grow up.



Al is preceded in death by his father, John Rinderknecht; his brother, Stephen Rinderknecht; and his beloved dog, Teddie. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Rinderknecht; wife, Janine Rinderknecht; daughter, Allison (Brett) Wherry; grandson, Mason Wherry; sisters, Joan (Paul) Hill and Deborah Rinderknecht (Jeff Lowry); his aunt, Jane (Dave) Schooff; nephew, Isaiah (Anastasia and daughters Madeline and Annaleigh) Hill and niece, Danielle Rinderknecht; as well as many other beloved nieces, nephews and friends.



A service for friends and family will be planned at a later date. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



St. Johns Family Funeral Home, 904-824-1625



