Albert A. Raber
93, of 3899 TR 188, Baltic, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Holmes County on October 11, 1926 to the late Andy and Mary Ann (Schrock) Raber and married Esther Schlabach on January 25, 1951. She died June 11, 2019. He was a retired farmer and did excavating. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by his five daughters and two sons, Miriam (Jr.) Kline of Millersburg, Dennis (Marilyn) Raber of Walnut Creek, Ada Mae Kaufman of Livermore, Colorado, Erma (Marvin) Hershberger of the home, Mary Esther (Ivan) Yoder of Millersburg, Benny (Mabel) Raber of Berlin, and Cindy (Ivan) Miller of Baltic; 26 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his brother, Andy (Effie) Raber of Baltic; and sister-in-law, Mattie Yoder of Millersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his son-in-law Adin Merle Kaufman, three grandsons, Merle, Keith, and Jesse; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Alaina and Benjamin; brothers, Melvin, Henry, Elmer, and Noah; and sisters, Susie, Ada, and Lucinda.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Raber residence with Bishop Delbert Erb officiating. Burial will follow in the Raber Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Raber residence. The family would like to thank LifeCare Hospice for their care and compassion shown to the family at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019