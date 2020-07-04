Albert D. Pisony86, of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in his residence. Born in Roswell, he was the son of the late John and Julia (Popelas) Pisony and a graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Following his graduation, Albert enlisted into the United States Army and after being honorably discharged, he started working for US Ceramic Tile in East Sparta where he worked for 17 years. He then was employed by Timken in Canton and eventually retired after 25 years of service. Albert was also a Life Member of the New Philadelphia VFW, a member of the Tuscarawas Senior Center and AARP. Albert had a love for playing his guitar and he could be found playing two to three nights a week to help entertain area residents.On September 6, 1958, he married his wife, Virginia L. (Reichman) Pisony and together celebrated over 60 years of marriage before her passing in August 2019. Surviving are a daughter, Linda Pisony of Dover; a son, David Pisony; a sister, Esther Beans of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren: Eric Pisony, Kayla Pisony, Ryan Pisony, Scott Pisony and April Slates and seven great grandchildren. A daughter, Dixie Slates; a great grandson, Steven Pisony; two sisters, Margaret Pisony and Cecilia Edwards and two brothers, John Pisony and Joe Pisony also precede him in death.A private family viewing will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A private graveside service is to be held in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia where the New Philadelphia VFW will conduct military honors. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Albert by visiting the funeral home's website at: