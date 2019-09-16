|
Albert M. Vesco
87, of Beach City, died
Friday, September 13, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born July 31, 1932 in Wainwright, he was a son of the late Mario and Mary (Gornek) Vesco. He retired in 1997 from the Diebold Company in Canton after 37 years. Albert was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served from 1951-1955. He was also past commander of American Legion Post 519 in Mineral City, a past member of the Zoar Vol. Fire Department, a member of the Al Greco Dover City Concert Band and White Clefts of Dover Bugle Corps.
Albert is survived by his wife, the former Anna Ageos, whom he married December 28, 1954; also surviving are his two sons, Richard (Holly) Vesco and Steven Vesco, both of Bolivar; a granddaughter, Katelyn; two nephews, Chuck and Todd Rininger; and his beloved dog, Maddy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Vesco; and a sister and brother-in-law, Fannie and Lewis Rininger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Trinity in Bolivar with Fr. Jeff Coning as Celebrant assisted by Deacon Lyn Houze. Burial will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019