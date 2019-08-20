Home

Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
Albert "Pete" Summers


1941 - 2019
Albert "Pete" Summers Obituary
Albert "Pete" Summers 1941-2019

age 78, of Mount Hope, Ohio passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Loogootee, Indiana.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 22nd at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio with Pastor Ken Curren officiating. Burial will take place in Fryburg Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.

Albert was born February 18, 1941 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the son of Glenn "Moke" and Dorothy (Finger) Summers. He married Linda Butler, and she survives. Albert worked 21 years at Wilmot Mining before purchasing the property and later retiring. He was an active lifelong member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Albert graduated from Hiland High School in 1960. He was an avid baseball player, enjoyed watching local ball games and hanging out with his family. Albert was a lifelong resident of Mount Hope and was called the Mount Hope Mayor by some of the locals.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda are three daughters and their spouses, Andrea (Kenny) Hostetler, Connie (Jeff) Davis and Jennifer (Delbert) Miller; five grandchildren, Tabitha and Dustin Hostetler, Jessica and Michael Miller and Brandon Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Paige and Theodore and two more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn "Moke" and Dorothy Summers; in-laws, Wilbert and Alice Butler; and many aunts and uncles.

Alexander, 330-674-4811
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 20, 2019
