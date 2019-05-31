|
|
Albert Warren "Ab" Howell
1932-2019
87, of Florida, formerly of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Inverness, Florida. Born April 25, 1932 in Uhrichsville, he was a son of the late Milford Ellis and Violet Elizabeth (LaPorte) Howell. The last of his family's generation, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter "Buck", Milford "Toad" and Francis "Pud" Howell; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Taylor; as well as his wife, Wanda Leola (Orr) Howell whom he married on September 18, 1953, having enjoyed nearly fifty years of marriage until her passing on December 26, 2002; daughter, Abby Holcomb; and grandson, Dillen Holcomb. Ab proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War before returning home to a long career at Evans Claypipe, then Republic Steel. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and lifetime member of the N.R.A. who enjoyed target shooting. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy (Ren) Malterer; grandchildren, Troy (Deeann) Hawkins and Amanda (Dennis) Leggett; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Abagail, Bristol and Jaelyn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, in the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will be in Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association, in lieu of flowers.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 31, 2019