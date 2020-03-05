|
Alex Lucas Yoder
infant son of Ivan and Fannie Mae Yoder of 3911 CR 114, Sugarcreek, OH 44681, was stillborn on March 3, 2020 at 4:24 pm in Millersburg, OH.
He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Javon, Kendall, Julie Anna, and Grace, all of the home. His is also survived by paternal grandparents Dan and Lydie Ann Yoder, and maternal grandparents Crist J. A. and Esther Yoder. He is preceded in death by an infant sister, Abigail, and paternal aunt Naomi, and maternal uncle Joseph.
A funeral service was held on March 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the home with Bishop David Yoder presiding.
Alexander, 330-674-4811
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020