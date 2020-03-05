Home

Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
Alex Lucas Yoder


2020 - 2020
Alex Lucas Yoder Obituary
Alex Lucas Yoder

infant son of Ivan and Fannie Mae Yoder of 3911 CR 114, Sugarcreek, OH 44681, was stillborn on March 3, 2020 at 4:24 pm in Millersburg, OH.

He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Javon, Kendall, Julie Anna, and Grace, all of the home. His is also survived by paternal grandparents Dan and Lydie Ann Yoder, and maternal grandparents Crist J. A. and Esther Yoder. He is preceded in death by an infant sister, Abigail, and paternal aunt Naomi, and maternal uncle Joseph.

A funeral service was held on March 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the home with Bishop David Yoder presiding.

Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020
