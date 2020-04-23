|
Alfred Dean Renicker
92, of New Philadelphia, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A son of the late Marcus and Beatrice (Day) Renicker, Dean was born October 4, 1927 at Roswell, Ohio. Dean attended Midvale Schools and graduated from Sherrodsville High School in 1946. He enlisted with the United States Army in 1948 and was stationed in Alaska. He retired from East Ohio Gas in 1990 after 32 years of service. He was an avid antique "picker" and collector for 55 years and along with his wife, owned and operated Bolivar Antique Mall for 20 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Dianne (Beamer) Renicker; a son, Terry D. Renicker of Tuscarawas; step-children, Tami (Mark Meechan) Smart of Sherrodsville, Jamey (Jenny) Greer of Uhrichsville and Lori (Toby Dalton) Freeland of Dalton; a sister, Wanda (Bill) Zeigler of Midvale and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Dianne Ryan; two grandchildren, Taylor Dean Renicker and Amber Pinto Jones; and three brothers: Harry and Raymond Renicker and Charles Smitley.
In keeping with Dean's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dean by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2020