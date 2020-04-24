|
|
Alfred Leroy "Jack" Ballentine
99, of New Philadelphia, a prominent farmer of Old Town Valley, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health. A son of the late Herman and Nettie (Hina) Ballentine, Jack was born February 24, 1921 at Senora, Ohio. Jack attended the one room, Bucy School House, in Old Town Valley with what would become his future bride, Virginia "Ginny" May Wolf. Jack and Ginny wed on November 26, 1949 and a short time later they moved into that same school house that was renovated into their home. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II with 3442nd Ordnance Medium Automotive Maintenance Company. During the war, Jack was stationed in Germany, Belgium and France. His unit took part in five major battles during the war, including the Battle of the Bulge and the Invasion of Normandy, and he was the recipient of five Bronze Stars. Jack received his honorable discharge on November 22, 1945.
Jack's true passion in life was farming and the land in which he farmed. He was a lifelong farmer and he and Ginny owned and operated a dairy farm on their property for many years. After passing on the operations to his son, Jack remained, working daily and could be found driving tractors up until the age of 97. His family saw it fitting that he would take his last breath, in his home, on his farm, on Earth Day. Jack was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he served on Church Council and the Property Committee. He served as a York Township Trustee for 20 years, was a lifetime member of the Tuscarawas VFW and a 65 year member of the Union Grange. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jack also enjoyed gardening, collecting arrowheads and rooting for the Cleveland Indians.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ginny Ballentine; his children, Connie (Dick) Wilhelm, Ben (Bobbie) Ballentine and Perry Ballentine all of New Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Heather Edwards, Evan (Shannon) Brown, B.J. (Michele) Brown, Traci (Richard) Gardner, Brandi (Aris) Terakedis, Kristi (Roy) Beach, Nicole (Josh) Barousse, and Casey Ballentine; his step-grandchildren, Eric Wilhelm, Jennifer (Chris) Barkley, Chad (Shannon) McGlothin and Christin (Todd) Woods; 18 great grandchildren; six step-great grandchildren; a sister, Lorena Costa and sister-in-law, Margaret Beans, both of New Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by an infant son, Jeffery Gene Ballentine; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Lancaster; a sister, Alice Toland and three brothers, Herbert, Raymond and Bill Ballentine.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family visitation and services will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with burial taking place in East Avenue Cemetery. Services may be viewed publicly via a live stream on Geib Funeral Homes & Crematories Facebook Page starting at 12 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County for their care and compassion during Jack's final days. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jack by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Jack's memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3640 Old Town Valley Road SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2020