Alfred Ray Cannon
89, of Tuscarawas, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born December 3, 1930 in Bedford, Ohio, he was a son of the late John Noble Cannon and Olive Virginia (Howell) Cannon. Alfred was a lifelong area resident who proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 to 1953. While in the Marines he began his lifelong passion for mechanics. He was a diesel mechanic for several area trucking companies, including A. J. Weigand's in Dover and Strasburg where he was employed for many years, and he was a mechanic even in his spare time, enjoying tinkering and inventing. He also liked reading and fishing, as well as country music and watching Westerns. In his younger years, he was a volunteer with the Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Department in Tippecanoe.
On December 23, 1950, he married the former June Marie Laporte with whom he enjoyed over 55 years of marriage until her passing on November 3, 2005. They are survived by five children, Virginia Cannon, John (Carla) Cannon, Ray Cannon, Chuck (Kathy) Cannon and Larry (Lisa) Cannon; grandchildren, Carron Ickes, David Cannon, Tommy Cannon, Gessika Givens, Codi Cannon, Samantha Cannon and Deidre Cannon; and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Allison, Brandon, Nathaniel, Holden, Emma, McKenna, Ryah, Blake, T.C. and Talyn. Alfred is also survived by his siblings, Evert (Flo) Cannon and Barbara Michniak; sisters-in-law, Alice Laporte, Verna Laporte and Pat Laporte; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Davis; stepmother, Mary Cannon; and brothers-in-law, Wally Davis, Joe Michniak, and Jim, Bob, Chuck and Howdy Laporte.
Services, officiated by Pastor Jim McConnell, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment with a military committal service will follow beside his beloved wife in Greenmont Cemetery at Freeport. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 23, 2019