Alice Ann Belt
67, of Newcomerstown, went to her Heavenly Home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown. She was born Monday, November 19, 1951 in Zanesville to the late Lloyd and Evelyn (Miller) Belt. She was a 1970 Newcomerstown High School Graduate. She retired from AVI Food Systems in 2014 after more than 30 years.
She is survived by her siblings, Debbie Fechuch of West Lafayette, Dave (Debbie) Belt, Steve Belt, and Teresa (Scott) McCune, all of Newcomerstown; several nieces and nephews; had a special bond with her great-nephew, Miles Gibson; and her fur nephews, Cooper, Shaggy, Bailey and Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Cindy Belt.
Services will be Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Everal's Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, one hour prior to the service from 11 to noon. John 3:16 - For God so loved the world, He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Ste E Green, OH 44685 or First Baptist Church 135 S. River St. Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 24, 2019