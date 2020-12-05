Alice E. Maurer
93, of Dover died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Park Village Dover following a period of declining health. Alice retired in 1987 from the former General Electric in Dover where she worked in Quality Control for 34 years. Born Aug. 23, 1927 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Lydia (Dummermuth) Fisher. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harry D. Maurer who died May 14, 2001. They were married on April 6, 1946. Three brothers William (Alta) Fisher, Glen (Betty) Fisher and Paul Fisher are also deceased. She was raised on a farm near Dundee and graduated from Beach City High School in 1945. Alice was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover. She previously enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed quilting in her retirement years. She and her husband Harry were lifelong Dover Tornado sports fans.
Alice will be sadly missed by her family including two sons, Don (wife, Margaret Ann Brunner) Maurer of Dover and Bob (Casey) Maurer of Linda, California; three grandchildren, Jacob (Tracie) Maurer and daughter, Linden, Anne (Mike) Collins and children, Sam and Tucker and David (Allissa) Maurer and children, Nathan, James and Emilia along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of Covid-19, private services will be held in the Dover Burial Park where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Harry. There are no calling hours. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Alice can sign the online guestbook by visiting the obituaries link on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com
. A celebration of Alice's life may be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622 or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave., S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663