Alice Irene Smart
passed away after a long illness on May 16, 2019. She was born to Clyde and Esther Snellenberger on November 29, 1940. She is preceded in death by her parents and her
children, Nancy and Brian.
Alice is survived by her husband, Alfred with 59 years of marriage. She has three surviving children: Christina (William Kline), Scott, and Wynne (Ett); she has six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed watching them participate in their activities during which she was always taking pictures for their scrapbooks. Alice enjoyed everything about flowers. She spent countless hours gardening. Her talent was making flower arrangements to brighten the day for friends and family. Her generous spirit was always the first to give a helping hand where needed. Alice was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Strasburg. Her love of gospel music was evident as she attended concerts almost every week end during the summer months with friends. Alice worked at Union hospital in the nursery for several years until she resigned to help care for her grandchildren. She made lifetime friends that will miss her dearly. A special thanks to Elsie who cared for Alice and provided great support to the family.
Cremation has taken place and memorial services will take place at a later date.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 24, 2019