Alice Lucille Ridenbaugh 1921-2019
97, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1921 in Coshocton Co. to the late James A. and Hattie (Hawkins) Conner. She was a 1939 graduate of Tiverton School. She married Arthur "Dutch" Ridenbaugh on July 3, 1943, who preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2003. She was a homemaker and farmer's wife, and long-time member of the Keene United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Beverly (Tom) Hardesty of Coshocton; a son, Steven (Barbara) Ridenbaugh of Pickerington; four grandchildren, Rhonda (Wayne) Simpson of Dawson Springs, KY, Rodney Hardesty of Canal Winchester, Vicki (Andrew) Jackson of Mason, & Jeff Ridenbaugh of Columbus; six great grandchildren, Abigail & Emily Hardesty, Dylan & Kaylee Simpson, and Grant & Blake Jackson; and a sister, Betty McCarty of West Lafayette. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Rev. Dairel Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow in Keene Cemetery. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25th at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com Memorial donations are suggested to the Keene United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 649 Keene, OH 43828.
Fischer, 740-824-3515
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2019