Alice M. Ladrach
95, of Sugarcreek, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hennis Care Center in Dover. She was born in Uhrichsville on April 14, 1924 to the late Howard and Lillian (Fuller) Reichman and married Paul F. Ladrach on June 18, 1944. He died on February 9, 2006. She graduated from Dover High School in 1942, where she played 1st chair clarinet with the high school band all through school and was an early member of the Tuscarawas County Philharmonics. She had worked at the former Penn Mold in Dover, enjoyed reading, music, embroidery, doing cross-stitch and made quilts for many of her family over the years. She was a member of the Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ, the Ladies Guild, choir and taught Sunday School for many years. She and her husband, Paul where founding members of the Ragersville Historical Society.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Larry) Kutcher and Howard (Linda) Ladrach both of Dover and Richard (Janet) Ladrach of Sugarcreek; six grandchildren, Jon (Renee) Ladrach, Mitch Ladrach, Patricia (Ed) Raus, Craig Kutcher, Brian (Lori) Kutcher and Claire Kandle; and 10 great grandchildren, Alexis, Brielle and Nicholas Raus,Logan Ladrach, Madison Ladrach, Shelby Ladrach, Leah and Landon Kutcher, and Isis and Rhea Kandle. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother H. Richard Reichman and sister Sarah Bee.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ with Pastor A. Bruce Haltom officiating. Burial will be in the Ragersville Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday 5-7 PM at the Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to the Ragerville Zion United Church of Christ, 8831 Crooked Run Road SW Road, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 24, 2019