Alice M. Leydecker
84, of Dover, passed away October 4, 2019 in New Dawn Retirement Community. Born in Rogers, Ohio on June 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and Alice M. (Wrikeman) Flowers. After graduating from Scio High School, Alice married the late Philip L. Leydecker on January 23, 1954. Alice was a hard worker. She was employed at the former Montgomery Ward department store as an invoice records manager. Then, she worked as a reservation manager at Atwood Lake Resort. Alice and Philip owned Condaire Heating and Cooling in Coshocton, and then Aire-Co Heating and Cooling in New Philadelphia. Prior to complete retirement, Alice worked at Art's Jewelers in New Philadelphia and Canton.
Her family includes her daughter, Penny (David) Harmon; her grandson, Chris (Denise) Harmon; and great-grandchildren, Leah and Jaxon Harmon, all of New Philadelphia; and her sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Flowers, Nancy Flowers, and Chuck Duncan; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by her siblings, Harold "Bud" Flowers, Homer "Ed" Flowers, Herman "Pete" Flowers, and Amelia "Susie" Duncan.
Cremation will be cared for through Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory with inurnment held at a later date. All are welcome to leave the family personal condolences or light a candle in Alice's memory by visiting her permanent memorial located on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 7, 2019