|
|
Alice M. Whitman
"Together Again"
82, of New Philadelphia, passed away suddenly, Monday, February 24, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center at Canton. Born in Old Town Valley, New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Richard Everhart and Ella Mae (Kinsey) Everhart Kohler. Alice retired after 17 years from the New Philadelphia School System where she had worked as a custodian and was also a member of the New Philadelphia VFW Women's Auxiliary. Alice loved bowling, playing cards with her friends and jitterbugging to music from the 50's and 60's but most of all, she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. On May 24, 1980, Alice married her husband, James E. Whitman and together shared over 37 years of marriage before his passing in April 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Shelley Hawk-Huff and Renee (Ed) Miller-Daberko of New Philadelphia; a son, Russell (Barbara) Hawk of Mooresville, North Carolina; two step-daughters, Janet Whitman of Cincinnati and Joyce Axlen of Washington State; four grandsons, Eric (Angel) Hawk, Adam Hawk, Brandon Huff and Chad Daberko; two granddaughters, Ashley Huff and Sarah Medlin; four great granddaughters, Corrina and Delaney Hawk and Autumn and Mia Thompson; three step grandchildren and her fur-baby companion, Shame'. In addition to her parents and her husband, a sister, Marjorie Graham; a brother, Robert Everhart; an infant son, Rickie Hawk; a step-son, Jeffrey Whitman and a son-in-law, Ron Huff are also deceased.
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service, celebrating Alice's life will begin at 11 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia and a reception will be held in the Geib Family Center following the committal service at the cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Alice by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020