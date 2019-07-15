The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
ALICE M. ZURCHER


1921 - 2019
ALICE M. ZURCHER Obituary
Alice M. Zurcher

97, of Brewster, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday July 14, 2019 at Brewster Parke. She was born in Beach City on October 16, 1921 to the late Adam E. and Bertha E. (Reese) Graef and married Dale N. Zurcher on August 30, 1941. He died May 24, 1998.

She is survived by sons, Daniel and his wife Barbara of Brewster and Eric and his wife Catherine of Canberra, Australia; a granddaughter, Hannah Zurcher; grandsons, Peter Zurcher and Mark (Dawn) Zurcher and their daughters Alice, Lucy, and Zoe ; step-grandchildren, Jeff (Melissa) Magyar, Kimberly (Travis) Steiner and Mark Magyar; and several step-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Zurcher; two sisters, Mildred Dawson and Dorothy Schilling, and a brother, Harold Graef.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Mike Husted officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Brewster Parke.

Spidell-Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 15, 2019
