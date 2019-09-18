|
|
Alice Rebecca Vogel
82, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Truman Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. A daughter of the late Charles D. and Elizabeth D. (Carlisle) Snyder, Alice was born September 16, 1937 in Goshen Township, Ohio. Alice graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1955. Then on June 30, 1957, she married the love of her life, Harley Vogel, and the couple raised three children, Michael, Chris and Joan. Alice took great pride in being a homemaker who graciously gave to her family throughout her life. She was a woman of great faith and was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church at New Philadelphia. Alice had a passion for gardening and took immaculate care of the landscaping around her home. She even enjoyed pulling weeds. Most of all, Alice cherished family and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Harley Vogel; her children, Michael R. (Tammy) Vogel of Port Washington, Chris A. (Sherri) Vogel and Joan (Dave) Albrecht both of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Michael R. (Abby Brugman) Vogel II, Anna E. Vogel, Allison R. (Ryan Speakman) Vogel, Noah C. Vogel, Isaac L. Vogel, Mary A. Vogel, D. Colt Albrecht, Caleb D. (Hayley Talkington) Albrecht, Clinton R. (Shannon Regula) Albrecht and Clay L. Albrecht; two great-grandchildren, Lane C. Albrecht and Linnix E. Albrecht; a sister, Betty Ballentine of Dover and brother-in-law, Dale (Lynn) Vogel of Dover. Alice was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Robert Snyder, Viola Williams, Charles Snyder, Margie Ellwood, Maxine Scott and Johnny Snyder.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Alice's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Don Snow officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at Calvary Baptist Church. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Alice by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alice's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Alice devoted her life to showering her loved ones with continuous prayers and examples of her unending faith in Jesus.
"Call unto me, and I will
answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not." Jeremiah 33:3
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019