Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Dowdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Sue Jones Dowdell


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia Sue Jones Dowdell Obituary
Alicia Sue Jones Dowdell

Age 81 of Newcomerstown passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Born May 12, 1938 in Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Paul Jones and Helen Packer. Alicia was a graduate of the Uhrichsville High Class of 1956. Loyal, proud, and always ready to cheer, she would lead all Uhrichsville classmates at each school alumni in the traditional cheer, give me a "T," until the schools mascot, TIGERS, was spelled. A cheerleader she will always be. Always one to put her family first, she dedicated her life to each new generation born to her. She inspired us all to know God, accept others with kindness, and be the best we could be. Alicia married Raymond J. Dowdell on December 3, 1971 in the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church. The two enjoyed traveling and took several especially memorable riverboat trips as well as seeing most of every state in the United States.

Survivors include her children, Raymond (Renee) Dowdell of Woodbury, Tenn., Shaunna Hobson of Newcomerstown, Melody (Bret) Kettlewell of Dover, Tom Troy Shaw of Newcomerstown, and Polly Dowdell, also of Woodbury; her grandchildren, Elijah and Isaac (Erin) Dowdell, Desiree (Justin Logan) Hobson, Caitlin Slusser, Shane (Laura) and Tanner Hobson, Andrew, Tara and Christa Kettlewell, Cory, Allysa, and Corporal Andy Shaw, and her fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Alicia was preceded in death by her husband, Ray.

Alicia will be cremated, and a private committal service will be held at a later time. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Times Reporter on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now