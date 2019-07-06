|
Alicia Sue Jones Dowdell
Age 81 of Newcomerstown passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Born May 12, 1938 in Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Paul Jones and Helen Packer. Alicia was a graduate of the Uhrichsville High Class of 1956. Loyal, proud, and always ready to cheer, she would lead all Uhrichsville classmates at each school alumni in the traditional cheer, give me a "T," until the schools mascot, TIGERS, was spelled. A cheerleader she will always be. Always one to put her family first, she dedicated her life to each new generation born to her. She inspired us all to know God, accept others with kindness, and be the best we could be. Alicia married Raymond J. Dowdell on December 3, 1971 in the Gnadenhutten United Methodist Church. The two enjoyed traveling and took several especially memorable riverboat trips as well as seeing most of every state in the United States.
Survivors include her children, Raymond (Renee) Dowdell of Woodbury, Tenn., Shaunna Hobson of Newcomerstown, Melody (Bret) Kettlewell of Dover, Tom Troy Shaw of Newcomerstown, and Polly Dowdell, also of Woodbury; her grandchildren, Elijah and Isaac (Erin) Dowdell, Desiree (Justin Logan) Hobson, Caitlin Slusser, Shane (Laura) and Tanner Hobson, Andrew, Tara and Christa Kettlewell, Cory, Allysa, and Corporal Andy Shaw, and her fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Alicia was preceded in death by her husband, Ray.
Alicia will be cremated, and a private committal service will be held at a later time. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 6, 2019