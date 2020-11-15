Alice Catherine Sippel83, of Uhrichsville, passed away on November 13, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus. Born April 9, 1937 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Edwin "Dink" and Dolores Irene (Treherne) McDevitt. Alice graduated from Uhrichsville High School 1955 and was Methodist by faith. She worked for Tusco Grocers and a number of area businesses throughout her life.Surviving family includes her daughters, Kim (Ken) Hixson and Gay (Larry Mushrush) Byers Mushrush; grandchildren: Nacole Moreland, T.J. (Sara) Johnson, Brooke Smith, Allyson (Josh) Dryden, Justin Byers, and Chelsea (Logan) Ridgway; and great-grandchildren: Drew, Brody, Kroy, Korbyn, Kohen, Kaden, Kenton, Kyleigh, Giddeon, and Syliva. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Avaya.In keeping with Alice's wishes private family services will be heldwith burial at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross.