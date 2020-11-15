1/1
ALILCE CATHERINE SIPPEL
1937 - 2020
Alice Catherine Sippel

83, of Uhrichsville, passed away on November 13, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus. Born April 9, 1937 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Edwin "Dink" and Dolores Irene (Treherne) McDevitt. Alice graduated from Uhrichsville High School 1955 and was Methodist by faith. She worked for Tusco Grocers and a number of area businesses throughout her life.

Surviving family includes her daughters, Kim (Ken) Hixson and Gay (Larry Mushrush) Byers Mushrush; grandchildren: Nacole Moreland, T.J. (Sara) Johnson, Brooke Smith, Allyson (Josh) Dryden, Justin Byers, and Chelsea (Logan) Ridgway; and great-grandchildren: Drew, Brody, Kroy, Korbyn, Kohen, Kaden, Kenton, Kyleigh, Giddeon, and Syliva. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Avaya.

In keeping with Alice's wishes private family services will be held

with burial at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross.


Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 15, 2020.
