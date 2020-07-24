1/1
ALISA EILEEN SMITH
Alisa Eileen Smith

62, of Doraville, Georgia, by way of Dover, Ohio, peacefully passed Sunday, July 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Alisa was Born and raised in Dover to the late Quentin O. and Mary Louise Smith. She was a 1977 Graduate of Dover High School where she excelled on the Track and Field Team. Alisa was a wildly passionate woman, who spent most of her life serving food and smiles to earn a living. She enjoyed her many endeavors working over 40 years in the service industry. She was a very spiritual person who prayed often. She was a member of the church of Christ, baptized in 1995.

Alisa is survived by her greatest joy in life, sons, Brandon Warren and Rashaud Smith; sister, Yvette (Smith) Robinson; brother, Carl Smith, Sr.; nine grandchildren, one great grandchild; and many extended family and friends who's lives she touched along the way.

A private memorial vigil was held for Alisa on July 19th., in Decatur, Ga. Interment will be at Dover Burial Park at a later date.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 24, 2020.
