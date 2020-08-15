Alisa Kay Sayre
age 32, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in her residence. Born in Dover on June 21, 1988, she was the daughter of Mark Randall "Randy" Sayre of New Philadelphia and the late Diane Kay (Newton) Sayre; and the sister of Randi Sayre of Naples, Fla.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Avenue at Dover. A private service will be held in the funeral home on Monday beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Dover Burial Park. Those unable to attend are invited to share memories and condolences with the family by visiting
the funeral home's website
at www.GeibCares.com
.