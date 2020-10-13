Allen B. Sillaman



80, of Dover, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar following a brief illness. He was born on March 4, 1940, in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Rev. Donald and Rev. Edith Ryan Sillaman. Allen was also preceded in death by a son, Allen Sillaman Jr.; brother, Donald Sillaman Jr.; sister, Judith Sillaman. Allen worked for the Bureau for the Visually Impaired, and became a manager for Food Service in Bowling Green for over 20 years. His passion was jazz music, Allen excelled at playing the organ and piano, having belonged to several jazz bands throughout the years. Being legally blind never deterred him from his music; he taught himself how to play and was fortunate enough to make his own album. Allen was a dedicated member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dover, and served as the church organist for the past 11 years.



Allen will be sadly missed by his wife of 41 years, Helen Brown Sillaman, whom he married on June 30, 1979; daughter, Amy (Dan) Imdorf of Louisville, Ohio; brothers, Dennis (Lois) Sillaman of Colorado, Tim (Robin) Sillaman of Cincinnati; sister, Deborah Sillaman of Orwell, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley and Nathan.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16th., at 1:30 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover, with Rev. Shelly Nordine officiating. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Allen may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 334, Dover, Ohio 44622.



