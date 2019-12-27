|
Allen J. "Woody" Woods
77, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Community Hospice Truman House following a brief illness. Allen was born in Tiffin, Ohio on Jan. 23, 1942. He was the son of the late Dewey and Pauline (Baird), Woods. He was also preceded in death by three children, Jeff Woods, Allen Woods Jr., and David Woods; his step daughter, Carol Durbin; brothers, James, Roy, Melvin, and Charles Woods; and his sisters, Nola Mae Woods and Betty West. Allen honorably served our country in the United States Army. He worked for Greer Steel for over 28 years and retired in 2004.
On July 30, 1993, he married Zelpha Joanne Reichman, who survives. He will also be sadly missed by his children, Jody (Rodger) Stever of Kentucky, Tammy (Greg) Maroukas of Tennessee, and Donald Woods of New Philadelphia; his brother, Ronald (Jeannie) Woods of Navarre; sister, Aileen West of Michigan; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his step daughter, Susan (Ken) Case of Virginia; along with his son-in-law, Matt Durbin of New Philadelphia.
A celebration of Allen's life will take place at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Andy McClung officiating. Interment will take place at Dover Burial Park where the Newcomerstown Honor Guard will conduct military honors. A meal will follow at Community Baptist Church in Dover. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. To sign an online guestbook for Allen, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 27, 2019