Alma Adeline Maculaitis



101, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville, after a period of declining health. Born October 18, 1918 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Emmet Joseph and Emilia (Fondriest) Chini. Alma was a lifelong Twin City resident and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison where she had been the eldest member. She attended St. Mary's High School and was active in the church's Altar Society for many years. Above all else, Alma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who had devoted her life to caring for her family.



On October 19, 1943, Alma married Edward August Maculaitis with whom she enjoyed 58 years of marriage until his passing on November 5, 2001. They are survived by their children: Edward "Ezzy", Vincent "Vinny" (Virginia), and David (Bonnie) Maculaitis; grandchildren: Patrick (Lara), Vinny (Loriann), Vanessa, Victor (Lexy), and David (Jill) Maculaitis, and Michele (Chad) Henry; step-grandson, Michael (Sharon) Bruley; and numerous great-grandchildren. Alma is also survived by her sister and best friend, Dorothy Stanley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Betty Maculaitis; brothers, Henry and David Chini; and sister, Mary Lint.



In the interest of public health, no public visitation or service is planned at this time. Father Tom Gardner will celebrate a private, family funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church before she is interred beside her beloved husband in St. Mary's Cemetery near Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church's Altar Society, 206 N. 1st St., Dennison, OH 44621.





