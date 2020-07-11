1/
Alma Jean Fulton
1928 - 2020
Alma Jean Fulton

91, of Cadiz, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home. She was born September 6, 1928 in Dennison, Ohio a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Bracken Cole. She was a member of Rankin United Methodist Church and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, W. Keith Fulton on September 15, 2013 and a brother, Jay Cole.

Surviving are her son, Mark Fulton of Cadiz; five grandchildren: J.T. Fulton, Heather Fulton, Brittnie Fulton, Kayla Fulton and Adam Fulton; great grandchildren: Austin, Hunter, Dalton, Cameron, Stephen, Rex and Levi; a brother, Neil Cole and a sister, Betty Love.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Al Hoder officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at

www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.

Clark-Kirkland-Barr, 7440-942-2650

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home Inc
172 S Main St
Cadiz, OH 43907
(740) 942-2650
