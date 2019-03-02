The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Reuben Yoder residence
3548 TR 162
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Beachy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma L. Beachy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alma L. Beachy Obituary
Alma L. Beachy 1934-2019

84, of 3451 TR 162 Sugarcreek, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born in Tuscarawas County on October 1, 1934 to the late Lester and Katie (Troyer) Troyer and married Monroe Beachy on November 14, 1957. He survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Order Amish Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, James (Rebecca) Beachy and Lester (Ruby) Beachy both of Sugarcreek, Rachel Beachy of the home, Mark (Martha) Beachy of Sugarcreek and Rosanna Beachy of the home; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four sisters, Emma (Allen) Summers of Virginia, Mattie Schlabach, Malinda (Roy) Mast and Laura (Jacob) Hershberger all of Sugarcreek; and her brother, Lester (Katie) Troyer of Wisconsin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Regina; a great grandchild; her brothers, Menno (Esther) Troyer and Melvin (Alma) Troyer; a brother-in-law, John Schlabach and two infant siblings.

Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Reuben Yoder residence, 3548 TR 162, Sugarcreek, with Bishop Delon Miller officiating. Burial will be in Beachy Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1 PM on Saturday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now