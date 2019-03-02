Alma L. Beachy 1934-2019



84, of 3451 TR 162 Sugarcreek, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born in Tuscarawas County on October 1, 1934 to the late Lester and Katie (Troyer) Troyer and married Monroe Beachy on November 14, 1957. He survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Order Amish Church.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, James (Rebecca) Beachy and Lester (Ruby) Beachy both of Sugarcreek, Rachel Beachy of the home, Mark (Martha) Beachy of Sugarcreek and Rosanna Beachy of the home; 17 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four sisters, Emma (Allen) Summers of Virginia, Mattie Schlabach, Malinda (Roy) Mast and Laura (Jacob) Hershberger all of Sugarcreek; and her brother, Lester (Katie) Troyer of Wisconsin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Regina; a great grandchild; her brothers, Menno (Esther) Troyer and Melvin (Alma) Troyer; a brother-in-law, John Schlabach and two infant siblings.



Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Reuben Yoder residence, 3548 TR 162, Sugarcreek, with Bishop Delon Miller officiating. Burial will be in Beachy Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1 PM on Saturday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



