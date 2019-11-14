|
|
Alma Mullet
103, of Walnut Creek, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home. She was born in Holmes County on December 18, 1915 to the late Moses J. and Katie (Miller) Swartzentruber and married Emanuel E. Mullet in 1934. He died in 1996. She was a remarkable person and well loved by family and friends. When Holmes Limestone moved their offices from Berlin, she opened one of the first retail stores in Berlin, the Helping Hands quilt shop. The proceeds of the shop were distributed to a variety of Christian and social organization both locally and internationally. Her artistic gifts were visible by the hundreds of quilts she pieced. Some of these are seen in the homes of the family as well as in some of the family businesses. She enjoyed reading and playing games. She was a charter member of Light in the Valley Chapel.
She is survived by her eight children, Anna Kathryn (Milo) Miller of Walnut Creek, Ruby Hostetler of Wilmot, Mary (Daniel) Miller of Walnut Creek, Lillis (Levi) Troyer of Sarasota, Fla., Willis (Victoria) Mullet of Pensacola, Fla., Sue (Robert) Miller of Middlebury, Ind., Merle (Roslyn) Mullet of Berlin and Judy Schenker of Strasburg; son-in-law, LeRoy Yoder of Hartville; 36 grandchildren; 89 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren; and her two siblings, Robert Paul Swartzentruber of Idaho and Katie Stauffer of Orville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Adonna; daughter, Martha Yoder; two grandsons, Stephen Miller and Brock Schenker; and siblings, Martha (Eli) Mast, Edna (Pete) Mast, Erma (Wilbur) Kropf, Mary (Lloyd) Gingerich, Esther (Willard) Mayer, and Melvin (Wilma) Swartzentruber.
Friends may call on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. in the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church social Hall followed by a Celebration of Life service to be held at 4 PM in the church sanctuary with Pastor Ferman Yoder officiating. Private family burial will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Light in the Valley Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family would like to sincerely thank the Walnut Hills Retirement and Nursing Home staff and Community Hospice for all their loving and compassionate care given to Alma during her illness.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019