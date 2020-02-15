|
Alta Louise Dickey
age 82, of St. Clairsville, formerly of Freeport went to be with the Lord at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Emerald Pointe Nursing & Rehab Center, Barnesville, Belmont County, Ohio. Louise was born April 14, 1937 in Uhrichsville, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late John Workman Stubbins and Dorothy Mary Addleman Stubbins. She was a graduate of Uhrichsville High School. Shortly after graduation she married and spent her life loving and caring for her family. She attended the Freeport United Methodist Church and was an active participant in the choir serving as choir director for several years. The last three and a half years she lived with her daughter, April, and attended East Richland Evangelical Friends Church in St. Clairsville. She enjoyed crocheting, reading her Bible, loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Her husband, John Edward Dickey, Sr. died Feb. 10, 2009. They were married Aug. 12, 1955. Also surviving are 12 children (six sons and six daughters), Melody (Scott) Spurlock of New Philadelphia, April (Jay) Woods of St. Clairsville, John Edward (Cindy) Dickey, Jr. of Dover, Roberta Dickey of New Philadelphia, Mike Dickey of Freeport, David (Tracey) Dickey of Wadsworth, Linda (Krik) Dickinson of Quaker City, Cindy Dickey of Barnesville, Scott (Tia) Dickey of New Philadelphia, James Todd (Tara) Dickey of Dennison, Robin (Shawn) Miller of New Philadelphia, and Mark (Danielle) Dickey of Uhrichsville; a sister, Barbara (Ron) Manning of Alabama; 31 grandchildren, Bobby, James, Eric, Amanda, Emily, Ashley, Kristen, Michael, Brianna, Alex, Tracey, Mikayla, David, Jr., Terra, Matt, Sierra, Zack, Steven, Cassie, Zach, Christopher, Mark, Shelby, Matthew, Katelyn, Memory, Alessa, Xavier, Jasmine, and Lexi; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four granddaughters, Amber, Ann, Viktorya, and Eclipz; and a sister, June Stubbins.
Family and friends may call at Koch Funeral Home, 216 South High Street, Freeport on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Services will be held in the East Richland Evangelical Friends Church, 67888 Friends Church Road, St. Clairsville at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 with Pastor Jerry Wenger officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport with Pastor Sandra Cappell officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to East Richland Christian Schools Scholarship Fund, 67888 Friends Church Road, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950 Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport, handled the arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 15, 2020