Alvin A. Schlabach 1932-2019



86, of SR 93 Baltic, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Country Club Nursing Home in Dover. He was born in Holmes County on June 26, 1932 to the late Albert N. and Fannie (Troyer) Schlabach and married the former Dorothy Helmuth on October 23, 1954. She survives. He was the owner of the former Schlabach Coal Company and then provided transportation for the Amish Community. He was a member of Countryside Chapel near Baltic, the church choir and the Full Gospel Businessmen Association.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Patti (Todd) Rininger of Zoarville and Steven (Tabby) Schlabach of Newcomerstown; daughter-in-law, Angie Schlabach of Stone Creek; granddaughter, Tiffany (Clayton) Stutts and her daughter Brielle whom resided with them for many years; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Ada (Gerald) Hershberger of Berlin; brother, Robert "Bob" (Lois) Schlabach of Baltic; and brothers-in-law, Daniel C. (Loretta) Weaver of Sugarcreek and Jay Rhodes of Walnut Creek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lonnie Schlabach; and three sisters, Emma Rhodes, Carolyn Keim and Mary Yoder.



Services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Countryside Chapel with Pastor Marlin Beachy officiating. Private family burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and Sunday 2-3 p.m. all at Countryside Chapel. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Chapel, 2236 SR 93, Baltic, OH 43804 to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses.



