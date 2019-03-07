The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Countryside Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Schlabach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin A. Schlabach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvin A. Schlabach Obituary
Alvin A. Schlabach 1932-2019

86, of SR 93 Baltic, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Country Club Nursing Home in Dover. He was born in Holmes County on June 26, 1932 to the late Albert N. and Fannie (Troyer) Schlabach and married the former Dorothy Helmuth on October 23, 1954. She survives. He was the owner of the former Schlabach Coal Company and then provided transportation for the Amish Community. He was a member of Countryside Chapel near Baltic, the church choir and the Full Gospel Businessmen Association.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Patti (Todd) Rininger of Zoarville and Steven (Tabby) Schlabach of Newcomerstown; daughter-in-law, Angie Schlabach of Stone Creek; granddaughter, Tiffany (Clayton) Stutts and her daughter Brielle whom resided with them for many years; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Ada (Gerald) Hershberger of Berlin; brother, Robert "Bob" (Lois) Schlabach of Baltic; and brothers-in-law, Daniel C. (Loretta) Weaver of Sugarcreek and Jay Rhodes of Walnut Creek. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lonnie Schlabach; and three sisters, Emma Rhodes, Carolyn Keim and Mary Yoder.

Services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Countryside Chapel with Pastor Marlin Beachy officiating. Private family burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and Sunday 2-3 p.m. all at Countryside Chapel. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Chapel, 2236 SR 93, Baltic, OH 43804 to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now