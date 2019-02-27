|
Alvin Charles Cappel
age 78, of Ashland, was surrounded by his loving family when he died Feb. 23, 2019, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Jan. 15, 1941, in Gnadenhutten, Ohio, to the late E. Paul Cappel and Thelma E. (Miller) Cappel. He graduated in 1958 from Gnadenhutten High School where he developed life-long friendships. He was employed at Kohl Lumber Yard in Gnadenhutten and then received an Associate Degree from Columbus Business University and continued business management coursework through the Ohio State University. Alvin married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Brick, on April 7, 1963. Before moving to Wooster, Ohio to work for Wayne Savings & Loan, he worked at the Gnadenhutten Bank. They moved to Ashland, Ohio in 1971, where he continued to work for Wayne Savings, Bank One, and Farmers State Bank, from which he retired in 2006.
His time spent as Boy Scoutmaster in Gnadenhutten was among his favorite memories. Civic activities included: Kiwanis, past president of Ashland Rotary, past treasurer/board member of the Ashland County Chamber of Commerce, and member of Young Men's Business Club. He enjoyed playing basketball at the YMCA and church league volleyball, as well as fishing on Lake Erie with his late friend, Phil Harwood. Alvin and his wife, Roberta, enjoyed camping, collecting antiques and supporting grandchildren in all their endeavors. Alvin will always be remembered for his friendliness, fairness and integrity. Alvin was past president, and was currently serving as Treasurer of the Royal Bayreuth Collectors Club. He and Roberta made special friends throughout the United States and enjoyed organizing many of the yearly conventions during the past 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Neil Paul Cappel. Surviving are his wife, Roberta; children, Laura (Chad) McGinnis of Arlington, Va., and Gretchen (Michael) Tefs of Wooster; sister, Ann (Jim) VanSickle of New London; and grandchildren, Ethan and Claire McGinnis, and Julia and Anna Tefs; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Steve Couts of Gnadenhutten; and many nieces and nephews. Alvin was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, serving as usher, past treasurer, and member of the Finance Committee. Although Alvin and Roberta have been members of CUMC since 1971, they continued to call Gnadenhutten "home" and their hearts still belong to the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church in Gnadenhutten where they both were baptized, married, and were past active members.
Calling hours will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Avenue. All are welcome to attend a graveside committal service at 10 a.m. at the Gnadenhutten Cemetery on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Friends may visit with the family at 11 a.m. prior to the memorial service which will begin at noon at the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church, 145 S. Walnut Street, Gnadenhutten, with a luncheon to follow in the church fellowship hall. Services will be conducted by the Reverend Dennis G. Rohn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church in Gnadenhutten, Ohio, Christ United Methodist Church Ashland, Ohio, Ohio Hospice LifeCare of Wooster, Ohio or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019