|
|
Alvin J. Miller
85, of Baltic, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek following a period of declining health. He was born on July 21, 1934 in Holmes County to the late Jeff N. and Amanda J. (Shetler) Miller and married Linda Lee Miller who died October 6, 1988. He then married Esther A. Troyer. She survives. He first worked in the plumbing and electric business for many years, including Otto Brothers in Baltic, he owned Trico Construction for many years and then began the Baltic Mill and Dry Goods in Baltic before he finally retired. He was a member of New Pointe Community Church in Dover.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, David Allen Miller of Baltic, Diana (Wade) Stucin of Dover, Matt (Alicia "Lisa") Miller of Sugarcreek, and Jason Scott Miller of New Philadelphia; four grandsons, Nicholas Schane (Amanda) Miller, Justin Matthew (Latasha) Miller, Jordan Ray (Kim) Miller, and Ryan Michael Miller; seven great grandchildren; his brother, Jacob Miller of Wisconsin; and four sisters, Fannie (Roman) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Sarah Troyer and Lydiann (Lester) Miller both of Millersburg, and Mae Miller of Hartville. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Kyle Miller; two brothers, Melvin J. Miller and Eli J. Miller; two sisters, Mary Ann Miller and Lizzie Yoder; two sisters-in-law, Edna Miller and Amanda Miller; and four brothers-in-law, John J. Miller, Mose Yoder, Gideon Troyer, and Roy Miller.
Services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Pointe Community Church in Dover with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Friends may call on Sunday (Today) 1-4 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek and on Monday one hour prior to services at the Church. Memorials may be made in Alvin's name to New Pointe Community Church. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 9, 2020