The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
New Pointe Community Church
Dover, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin J. Miller


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin J. Miller Obituary
Alvin J. Miller

85, of Baltic, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek following a period of declining health. He was born on July 21, 1934 in Holmes County to the late Jeff N. and Amanda J. (Shetler) Miller and married Linda Lee Miller who died October 6, 1988. He then married Esther A. Troyer. She survives. He first worked in the plumbing and electric business for many years, including Otto Brothers in Baltic, he owned Trico Construction for many years and then began the Baltic Mill and Dry Goods in Baltic before he finally retired. He was a member of New Pointe Community Church in Dover.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, David Allen Miller of Baltic, Diana (Wade) Stucin of Dover, Matt (Alicia "Lisa") Miller of Sugarcreek, and Jason Scott Miller of New Philadelphia; four grandsons, Nicholas Schane (Amanda) Miller, Justin Matthew (Latasha) Miller, Jordan Ray (Kim) Miller, and Ryan Michael Miller; seven great grandchildren; his brother, Jacob Miller of Wisconsin; and four sisters, Fannie (Roman) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Sarah Troyer and Lydiann (Lester) Miller both of Millersburg, and Mae Miller of Hartville. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Kyle Miller; two brothers, Melvin J. Miller and Eli J. Miller; two sisters, Mary Ann Miller and Lizzie Yoder; two sisters-in-law, Edna Miller and Amanda Miller; and four brothers-in-law, John J. Miller, Mose Yoder, Gideon Troyer, and Roy Miller.

Services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Pointe Community Church in Dover with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek. Friends may call on Sunday (Today) 1-4 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek and on Monday one hour prior to services at the Church. Memorials may be made in Alvin's name to New Pointe Community Church. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now