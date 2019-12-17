The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Alvin M. Miller

Alvin M. Miller Obituary
Alvin M. Miller

85, of 2626 TR 183, Baltic, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Holmes County on June 26, 1934 to the late Mose R. and Lydia Ann (Yoder) Miller and married Dena Yoder on December 1, 1955. She died December 8, 1996. He married Sarah N. Yoder on June 3, 1999. She survives. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Betty (John) Miller of Baltic, Mose (Vera) Miller of the home, Ada (John) Miller of Sugarcreek, Roy (Esther) Miller of Baltic, Lydia Ann (Ray) Yoder of Sugarcreek, and Cindy (Daniel) Stutzman and Melvin (Mary Ann) Miller both of Baltic; 37 grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jonas (Cindy) Miller and Melvin (Lizzie) Miller both of Millersburg. In addition to his parents and first wife, Dena Yoder, He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law and one great granddaughter.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.. Burial will be in Burkholder Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 17, 2019
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
