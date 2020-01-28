|
|
Alvin Sherwood Heid
age 91, died with his family by side Jan. 24, 2020. Born. Dec. 8, 1928 to Howard and Ruth (Malcuit) Heid of Bolivar.
On. Apr. 30,1953 he began his 59 year marriage to Violet Espenschied. His devotion very evident in over 20 years of care giving following her stroke, till her death in 2012.
Alvin was anchored to his faith in what he learned from the bible that a kingdom in heaven with Christ as king will restore to this earth a global paradise. As one of the Jehovah's Witnesses for the past 49 years he shared that as good news with others.
Besides his wife and parents he was preceded in death by an infant son Kevin, two brothers Howard and Paul, a sister Marjorie Feather and son in law Ron Lorenz.
He is survived by his daughters, Anne (Jeff) Weber, Barbara (Bryan) Vierheller, and Mae Lorenz. His granddaughter Amber (Dan) Henry, Grandson Jason (Justina) Weber, great-grandsons, Gydeon, Aadyn and Kyle.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall, 1212 Kelley Ave NW, New Philadelphia at 3 pm Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020