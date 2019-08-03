|
Alvin Whitmer
83, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Hennis Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Canton, Ohio on July 4, 1936, Al was a son of the late Alvin M. Whitmer, Sr. and Mary (Heckman) Whitmer. Al attended Canton-McKinley High School and spent his career as a professional painter. For 35 years, Al worked for the Painters Union and in 1998, retired from Guist Decorating and Painting. A long-time member of Broadway United Methodist Church, Al enjoyed refurbishing antiques, boating at Atwood Lake, following NASCAR, putting up bird houses and feeders around his home and watching the birds. His biggest passion, however, was being outdoor mowing and keeping up with his landscape.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue Lenhart Whitmer; two sons, Daniel Immel and Mark Immel all of New Philadelphia and a brother-in-law, Bill (Wendy) Lenhart of Malvern. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Mildred Zumbro and a daughter-in-law, Linda Immel.
The family will greet guests on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia from 9–11 a.m. Pastor Mic Foster will lead an 11 a.m. service in the funeral home's chapel. A meal and fellowship will take place immediately following the service in Broadway United Methodist Church's Spencer Hall. Cremation through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory will follow services. At the family's request, instead of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's name may be directed to Broadway United Methodist Church, 120 Church Avenue SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Al by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 3, 2019