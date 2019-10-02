|
Amanda A. Amstutz
"Together Again"
93, of Sugarcreek, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek. She was born in Holmes County on April 11, 1926 to the late Charles and Cora (Crilow) Gilt; and married Donald Warnes, who died in 1958. She then married Donald L. Amstutz on December 10, 1960. He died on August 14, 1996. She was a waitress at the former Berlin House Restaurant in Berlin for 17 years; and was a member of the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Dallas) Schlabach of New Philadelphia; son, Roger (Dianne) Warnes of Dundee; two step-daughters, Linda Flasck of North Canton and Penny Schonauer of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 10 step-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter, LuAnn Clemens; son, Robert Warnes; granddaughter, Christina Warnes; four brothers; three sisters; and step-sons, Rick Amstutz and Gary Amstutz.
Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek, with Pastor Bill Johnson officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday 11-1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019