Amanda A. (Brownfield) Campbell Freshour
age 76, of Bowerston, Ohio, died early Saturday morning, March 28, 2020 in her residence following a period of declining health. She was born February 8, 1944 in West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Sherman Elijah and Clarice D. Farnsworth Brownfield. Her first husband, Charles William Campbell died in 1983. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, eight brothers, and one great-grandson. Amanda was a former employee of Express Packaging at New Philadelphia and was retired from the Bowerston Health Care Center where she worked as a cook and in janitorial services. She had a special talent for quilting and knitting, and spent may hours tending to her garden. She was an accomplished cook and also enjoyed completing puzzles of all kinds. She was known as a very strong-willed woman who wasn't shy about giving advice to her family ... and was known to cuss a little, too. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family.
She is survived by her six children: Charles L. "Chuck" (Betty) Campbell of Dellroy, OH, Mrs. Angela (Paul) Shafer of Scio, OH, Dannial W. Campbell, and Jessie F. "Frank" Campbell, both of Bowerston, Randy J. Campbell of Conotton, OH, and Stanley J. (Tracy) Freshour II of Arizona, a sister, Patricia Rose "Patty" Phillips of Barnhill, OH; a brother, Emery Brownfield of Canton, OH; 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
As a consequence of the COVID-19 health crisis, a private graveside service will be observed on April 2, 2020 in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover, OH, with Sheila Roy officiating. Private visitation will be observed by the family at the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville Contributions in Amanda's memory may be made to The Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, 211 Moody Avenue S.W., Carrollton, Ohio 44615. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020