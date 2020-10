Or Copy this URL to Share

Amanda Beachy



85, of 4529 SR 39, Millersburg, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, Oct 30, 2020.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 2 at the James Beachy residence 4524 SR 39, Millersburg. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Saturday and anytime on Sunday. A full obituary will follow in tomorrow's paper.



Miller Funeral Care -



Walnut Creek, OH



330-893-2273



