1/
Amanda Beachy
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda Beachy

85, of 4529 SR 39, Millersburg, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1935 to the late Alvin I. and Katie (Miller) Yoder. On October 11, 1956 she married Wayne Beachy who survives. Amanda was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She loved to spend time with her sisters and her family.

Surviving is her husband Wayne and their eight children, Edward (Brenda) Beachy of Saint Ignatius, MT, Norma (Cletus) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Martha (David) Schrock of Sugarcreek, James (Kathy) Beachy of Berlin, Mae (Kenny) Troyer of the home, Mary Ellen (Drew) Robinson of Cincinnati, Wayne Jr. (Martha) Beachy of Berlin, and Vernon Beachy of the home; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother Isaac (Ellen) Yoder of Millersburg; four sisters, Martha (late Henry) Coblentz of Fredericktown, OH, Verba (William) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Bena (Roman) Miller of Sugarcreek, and Fannie (late Dennis) Miller of Benton. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Roman A. I. Yoder and Levi A. Yoder; two sisters, Anna Yoder and Nancy Yoder; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Grey, Blake Ryan, and Chloe Grace; and three brothers-in-law Henry Coblentz, Dennis Miller, and Sam Yoder.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2 at the James Beachy residence 4524 SR 39, Millersburg with Bishop Andy R. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Beachy Cemetery. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and anytime on Sunday with a no handshaking policy being observed.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
09:00 AM
James Beachy residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved