Amanda Beachy



85, of 4529 SR 39, Millersburg, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1935 to the late Alvin I. and Katie (Miller) Yoder. On October 11, 1956 she married Wayne Beachy who survives. Amanda was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She loved to spend time with her sisters and her family.



Surviving is her husband Wayne and their eight children, Edward (Brenda) Beachy of Saint Ignatius, MT, Norma (Cletus) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Martha (David) Schrock of Sugarcreek, James (Kathy) Beachy of Berlin, Mae (Kenny) Troyer of the home, Mary Ellen (Drew) Robinson of Cincinnati, Wayne Jr. (Martha) Beachy of Berlin, and Vernon Beachy of the home; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother Isaac (Ellen) Yoder of Millersburg; four sisters, Martha (late Henry) Coblentz of Fredericktown, OH, Verba (William) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Bena (Roman) Miller of Sugarcreek, and Fannie (late Dennis) Miller of Benton. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Roman A. I. Yoder and Levi A. Yoder; two sisters, Anna Yoder and Nancy Yoder; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte Grey, Blake Ryan, and Chloe Grace; and three brothers-in-law Henry Coblentz, Dennis Miller, and Sam Yoder.



Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2 at the James Beachy residence 4524 SR 39, Millersburg with Bishop Andy R. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Beachy Cemetery. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and anytime on Sunday with a no handshaking policy being observed.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store