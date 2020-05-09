Amanda E. Yoder
1938 - 2020
Amanda E. Yoder

81, of Mt. Hope, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 8, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born near Fredericksburg on December 15, 1938 to the late Eli D. and Lovina (Hershberger) Mast and married Melvin W. Yoder on December 2, 1971 and he survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to her husband, Melvin she is survived by children, Laura (David) Yoder of Tustin, Mich., Reuben (Esther) Yoder of Millersburg, Nettie Yoder of the home, Freida (Mark) Troyer of Sugarcreek, David (Leanna) Yoder and Esther (Robert) Raber of Millersburg; 28 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Dan Mast of Maysville, Emma (Eddie) Kline of Dalton, Katie (Eli) Troyer, Eli (Arie) Mast and Levi Mast, all of Fredericksburg, Susie Troyer of Shreve, Esther (Allen) Miller of Millersburg, Ada (Jonas) Stutzman of Fredericksburg, Lovina (Roy) Yoder of Mt. Eaton and Ervin (Edna) Mast of Maysville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Clara Kuhns; brothers, Atlee and Aden Mast; in-laws, William Kuhns, Wayne Weaver, Dan Troyer, Elizabeth, Mattie, Mary Ann and Clara Mast.

Friends may call Saturday and Sunday at the Nelson Beachy residence, 7743 County Road 77, Millersburg (Mt. Hope). Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m. at the Beachy residence with Bishop Daniel Shetler officiating. Burial will be in the Mast Cemetery, Salt Creek Township, Holmes County. Spidell Funeral Home in Mt. Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mt. Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Times Reporter on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral service
9:00 AM
Beachy residence
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
