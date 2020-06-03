Amanda Hershberger



84, of 5421 CR 68, Millersburg passed away at her residence on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a lengthy period of declining health. She was born on Aug. 18, 1935 to the late John J.C. and Fannie (Mast) Raber. She married Nathaniel E. Hershberger on March 28, 1957 and he survives. Amanda was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, John (Gretchen) Hershberger, Fannie (Aden) Miller, Eli (Marie) Hershberger, Malva (Maria) Hershberger all of Millersburg, Vernon (Effie) Hershberger and Amanda Hershberger of the home, Ella (Roman) Miller of Fredericksburg, Katie (Alvin) Weaver of Fresno, Mattie Blankenship of North Carolina, Nathaniel Jr. (Esther) Hershberger of Sugarcreek, Roy (Martha) Hershberger of Jerusalem, Ohio, and Abe (Tammy) Hershberger of Fresno; two brothers, Abe J.C. (Lovina) Raber of Baltic and John Jr. (Lizzie Ann) Raber of Millersburg; two sisters, Ella (Demas) Mast of Colorado and Katie (Simon) Miller of Fredericksburg; 51 grandchildren; 136 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nine step grandchildren; 12 step great-grandchildren; and a step great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Alvin J.C. and Levi J.C. Raber; a sister, Mattie Mast; three sisters-in-law, Ella Raber, Emma Raber, and Sarah A. Raber; and a brother-in-law, Atlee Mast.



Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 at the Stutzman Cemetery, 5502 TR 118, Baltic, OH 43804 with Bishop Henry Stutzman officiating. Friends may call at the Vernon Hershberger residence 5410 CR 68, Millersburg, OH 44654 on Wednesday any time after 2 p.m. with social distancing being observed. The family expresses their appreciation to LifeCare Hospice for their compassionate care during this time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



