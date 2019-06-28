Home

Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
AMY E. HAYNES


1927 - 2019
AMY E. HAYNES Obituary
Amy E. Haynes

91, of Fresno, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at

Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Boone, North Carolina, on July 2, 1927, to the late J.

Ernest and Gladys (Setzer) Hicks. She graduated from Appalachian High School in 1945 in Boone, N.C. On

August 7, 1948, she married James E. Haynes, whom passed away on June 2, 2012. She was a member of the Fresno United Methodist Church, Fresno United Methodist Women, and the Canal Spinners and Weavers.

Amy is survived by her sons, Brent (Patty) Haynes of Fresno and Bradley (Cathy) Haynes of Coshocton; grandchildren: Ian (Lauren) Haynes, Emily (Mike) Nakonachny, Elizabeth (Adam) Hornish, Jordan M. Vaiea, Baylee R. Haynes and Eliza K. Haynes; step-great-grandchildren: Pierce and Lorelei Evans; siblings: Forrect Hicks, Jay

(Marlene) Hicks, Roby (Ruth) Hicks, Helen (Dan) Moody, Pete (Marjean) Hicks, Faye (Ed) Honabarger, Tommy

(Bev) Hicks, and Louise Lautenschleger; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her twin daughters, Bonnie Lou and Connie Sue Haynes, daughter, Susan Haynes; and sister, Earnestine Miller.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Amy will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Burial will

follow at Fairview Cemetery, Fresno. An online memorial is located at: www.themillerfuneralhome.com

Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000
Published in The Times Reporter on June 28, 2019
